Reports: Real Madrid star pushing for January move as he struggles to get game time under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid haven’t had the best of starts to their season and pressure is now on manager Zinedine Zidane to turn things around for Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants have won only two of their four league matches so far and are currently third in the league table. Moreover, their UEFA Champions League campaign has got off to the worst possible start as Paris Saint-Germain hammered them 3-0 in Paris.

With pressure mounting on Zidane from the outside, there are a few players who aren’t too happy with their situation at the club. While Isco looks set to be on his way out with Manchester City emerging as a possible destination for the Spaniard, fan favourite Vinicius Junior is pushing for a move away in the January transfer window.

As per reports in Don Balon, the 19-year-old Brazilian isn’t happy with the game time he’s getting under manager Zidane and has made up his mind to leave Madrid if the right offer comes in. Vinicius has so far played 219 minutes in five matches, starting only one of them.

With the team in desperate need of a turnaround, perhaps Vinicius could come out as the answer to Zidane’s problems at Real Madrid.