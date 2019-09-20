Reports: Inter Miami looking at Manchester City star after Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez links

Manchester United legend David Beckham extended his relationship with Major League Soccer, when he revealed his new club Inter Miami. The club itself is expected to join the league in 2020 and has already begun laying foundations. Their search for a marquee player has taken them from Lionel Messi to Luis Suarez, and now to a Manchester City star.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester City star David Silva is keen on a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Silva has already announced that he will leave the Citizens following the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, with several teams lining up to take him in.

“This is the last one,” Silva said recently when quizzed about his career, “Ten years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me. Initially, City were talking about two [more] years.

“It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

Meanwhile, Inter Miami has reportedly also looked at Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as potential marquee signings, although the moves didn’t pan out.

The City midfielder, meanwhile, has the rare opportunity to finish his career in England in select company, provided that he wins his third league title in a row.