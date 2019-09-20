Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign €80million PSG star after UCL defeat

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are keen on signing Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Idrissa Gueye after the midfielder excelled for them versus the La Liga giants during the Champions League match on Wednesday.

This is according to Don Balon who reports that Zinedine Zidane was impressed by the PSG midfielder, in a game where he slammed his own team’s midfield for a visible lack of intensity.

“They were better than us in every department,” the Frenchman had said, during the post-match press conference.

“In the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity.”

“It is very difficult if you do not start strongly.”

“They are good at creating chances – that is not what worries me, it is seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition.”

“We knew they would put pressure us but we did not really get properly into the game at any stage.”

“Intensity is the most important thing on the pitch.”

And now Don Balon reports that Zidane is keen on signing Gueye as a replacement for Real Madrid star Casemiro, who failed to impress during the PSG game.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the Senegalese international and former Everton star could be available to Real Madrid next summer, for an estimated transfer fee of €80million.