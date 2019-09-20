Reports: Former Barcelona target offered to Real Madrid for €90million

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Marco Verratti is interested in a move away from the Ligue 1 side, and he has apparently been offered to Real Madrid for a sum of €90million next January.

Don Balon reports that Verratti’s agent Mino Raiola has offered the player to Real Madrid, as he understood that Los Blancos are currently searching for fresh options in midfield.

Previously, the Italian international was a target for Barcelona in 2016 and 2017 – however, a host of reasons including huge transfer fees, forced him to remain in Paris.

Verratti joined PSG from Italian side Pescara as a nineteen-year-old, in 2012 for a reported transfer fee of €12million. Since then, he has grown to become one of the best midfielders in the world. A tad underrated, Verratti could be the missing link in Zidane’s search for a title-winning squad at Real Madrid this season.

Currently aged 26, he has made 284 appearances for PSG till date. He has also scored nine goals and recorded 47 assists for the Parisians.

Earlier, Verratti had expressed keenness to join Barcelona but now that they are no longer equally interested in him, it is likely that he will favour a move to their arch-rivals Real Madrid, reports Don Balon.

The Spanish publication further claims that Raiola is keen to complete his player’s transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu at the earliest, so that it does not fail later when Los Blancos get busy while trying to sign Neymar or Kylian Mbappe next summer.