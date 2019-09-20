Reports: Real Madrid to shell out €220million on two long-term transfer targets in January

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, even if it means they will have to dish out a collective fee of €220million for both players together.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid are keen to sign both players in January, as their squad overhaul which they expected to finish this summer, is yet to get completed. Though Los Blancos signed efficient attackers like Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo, they are yet to upgrade their midfield and defence – which they aim to do next January by signing Eriksen and Koulibaly.

Eriksen has been a pivotal part of Tottenham’s midfield in the past few years. He also led the Spurs to their first-ever European final last season, where they ended their campaign as runners up behind winner Liverpool.

Koulibaly, meanwhile, is one of the world’s highest-rated centre-backs. The Senegalese defender played a major role in Napoli’s rise to the top in Italy, especially in the past couple of seasons. Though Juventus won the Serie A title in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, it was Napoli’s and Koulibaly’s exploits that made more headlines during the course of the season.

And now, according to the Spanish publication, Zidane is keen to add both players to his squad, so as to lead them back to their regular, title-winning ways.