Ex-Manchester United star urges club to sign £180million-rated long-term targets

Former Manchester United players Owen Hargreaves revealed that he would like the club to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and West Ham United’s Declan Rice at the earliest. Rated at a total of £180million, Hargreaves said that both stars could go on to become good long-term investments at Old Trafford.

“Sancho would be a perfect player for this team,” Hargreaves said on BT Sport, after Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday.

“And they need a number 9 – whoever that might be.”

“At some time they are going to have to invest because we have seen City and Liverpool, they’ve bought players who have made a real difference.”

“Eventually you have to buy. Declan Rice fits in here, whether he costs £50m or £60m. He fits the mould of young and British.”

“Jadon Sancho is nailed on for this team. Even if he costs £120m, he is there for a decade so you almost can’t overspend on him.”

“When you buy, buy players who will play. They cannot afford those misses any more,” he concluded.

Both Sancho and Rice have reportedly been on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist for quite some time now.

The Norwegian has always remained interested in signing English players – some examples being Daniel James and Harry Maguire who joined the Red Devils this summer.

Hargreaves believes that Sancho and Rice are the next set of Englishmen who the club should sign, as they are sure to make a big impact in the team.

Quotes via Mirror.