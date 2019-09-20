Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin to return for Arsenal U23s on Friday

Unai Emery has set a date for the returns of Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, with both set to play for Arsenal Under-23s against Wolves.

Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin will make their returns to action for Arsenal Under-23s on Friday, Unai Emery confirmed.

Scotland left-back Tierney has been dealing with a groin injury he sustained prior to his reported £25million move from Celtic on deadline day, while Bellerin has been out since an anterior cruciate ligament rupture suffered in January.

Arsenal head coach Emery revealed the defensive duo had returned to training last week and they will edge closer to a return to the first team against Wolves U23.

Emery announced the date for their return following the Gunners’ 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka, 18, had two assists and a goal on his second start for the club, with Joe Willock and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target at the Commerzbank Arena.

The goals from Saka and Aubameyang came in quick succession after the teenage winger drew a foul that resulted in Dominik Kohr’s second yellow card with 11 minutes remaining.

Dream come true to score for @arsenal and to get 2 assists tops of a special night pic.twitter.com/HONgguzjFj — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) September 19, 2019

It ensured Arsenal emerged triumphant from an open game and went top of Group F, with Standard Liege beating Vitoria SC in the section’s other game.

“We know that match was difficult. They were very strong here. They’re a very offensive team and defensively we needed to work, sometimes deep, sometimes with their full-backs very deep, crossing a lot to the strikers,” said Emery.

“We spoke and worked on the transition if we were organised defensively and with good pressing. We did that.

“We had the possibility with the young players to create chances and help them, also sharing with experienced players. Their performance tonight was good. It’s our way.

“We analysed that team and they are very offensive. They played with three centre-backs and full-backs who are wingers. We know they demanded a lot from us defensively.

“We did good work. They shoot a lot because they have a lot of attacking players.”