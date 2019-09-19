Manchester United legend reveals the mistake club made in summer transfer window

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that the club’s failure to line up a replacement for Romelu Lukaku seems like a mistake to him.

The Ole Gunnar Solakjaer-managed side allowed quite a few players to leave the club in the recently concluded summer transfer window but they haven’t quite replaced them yet. Scholes went on to add that he isn’t very sure about whether both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can play through the centre.

“(United) obviously knew they were going to sell Lukaku at some point, but not to have a centre-forward lined up seems a mistake to me,” he told talkSPORT (via Manchester Evening News).

“Whether they did, whether it just dragged on too long from the club’s point of view, I don’t know.

“To go into a season without a centre-forward, when it’s a club known for its attacking style, and probably four centre-forwards in its heyday, so to go in there with Rashford and Martial who you’re not quite sure are they left wingers? Are they centre-forwards? We don’t know, but I’m sure it’ll get sorted.”

Club’s academy product Mason Greenwood has been promoted to the first team as well and is set to start for United in their opening UEFA Europa League match against Astana.