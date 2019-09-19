Reports: Florentino Perez sanctions €100 million for two big January signings to improve Real Madrid’s results

Real Madrid haven’t had the greatest of starts to their season and president Florentino Perez is all set to spend big in the January transfer window as well to change team’s fortunes.

Los Blancos have won two and drawn two of their four La Liga matches so far while the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign was disastrous. Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain condemned them to a 3-0 loss in their first group stage match of the season.

Angered by the team’s results, the club president has sanctioned €100 million for the January transfer window where the club will move in for two Premier League stars. While Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has been on their agenda since the summer window, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has joined the list now as well, Don Balon reports.

Madrid were in desperate need of a midfielder in the summer itself, however, all of their efforts to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba was thwarted by the Premier League club.

As a result, Madrid couldn’t complete a midfield signing and they will now have to spend big in the winter as well to ensure the team manages to get hands on silverware in the 2019/20 season.