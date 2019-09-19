Reports: Manchester City set to complete €70 million move for Real Madrid star in January transfer window

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window in fine fashion by announcing the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and the likes. However, their failure to get rid of deadwood meant they failed to add more firepower to their squad.

While Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, two of the Real Madrid stars who looked set to be on their way out of the club, have had a decent start to the season and are getting much more game time than before, the situation with Isco remains the same.

The Spaniard isn’t a big part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans and that shows the minutes he has spent on the pitch so far this season. Though is nursing an injury and is expected to return to full fitness before Madrid’s next La Liga match, his chances of finding a spot in the starting XI more often than not look bleak.

Therefore, the 27-year-old might be shipped out in the January transfer window. According to reports in Don Balon, Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to get the Spaniard on board as a replacement for outgoing David Silva.

Silva has announced that this would be his last season with Pep Guardiola’s side and thus City are actively looking for a replacement. The report claims that the Premier League giants are preparing a €70 million bid for Isco, with Madrid holding out for €80 million instead. And the playmaker is ready to make the move with Euro 2020 in mind.