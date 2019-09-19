Reports: Real Madrid join multiple clubs in race for latest UCL sensation

Norway and Red Bull Salzburg’s 19-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland has taken Europe by storm with his ruthless goalscoring form.

After having joined the Austrian side from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former club Molde in January 2019, Haaland has gone on to cement his spot in the team in some style. In only seven appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, the teenager has 11 goals and five assists.

In his first UEFA Champions League appearance, Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg against Genk and has now as many as 17 goals in nine appearances across all competitions this season.

Such form is bound to attract the top teams from all around Europe and if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Real Madrid have jumped into the race for the towering striker as well.

The report claims that president Florentino Perez has identified Haaland as a future star and is eyeing him up as a long-term solution to Madrid’s goalscoring problems. However, this is just the start of the season and the 19-year-old has quite a few matches left to be played before we can expect an official move from one of the top European clubs.