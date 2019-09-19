Reports: Barcelona star fed up with Ernesto Valverde, wants to leave in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona star Carles Alena is so fed up manager Ernesto Valverde, that he wants to leave the club at the earliest.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Alena is tired of waiting for his chances in the first team, after having risen through the ranks – initially as a youth player, and later as a member of the Barcelona B team that plays in the Segunda division.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the young Spaniard has received lots of offers from various European clubs, but he had rejected them all so far, in favour of remaining with the Catalans.

Alena, who used to wear his preferred shirt number 21 until last season, was also asked to change to number 19 this season – so that new signing Frenkie de Jong can take up number 21 instead.

The arrival of de Jong – along with Valverde relying more on the likes of Arthur and Sergi Roberto in Barcelona’s midfield – have further reduced the 21-year-old’s chances at the Camp Nou.

Don Balon reports that all of these factors put together, have forced the player to make his final decision regarding his future at the club – and thereby, to leave at the earliest before his career stagnates under the former Athletic Bilbao boss.