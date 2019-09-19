Ex-Serie A star pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar; named most expensive transfer in history

We all know that Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and so on, made some of the most expensive transfers in the history of football, based on the face values of their fees. However, when market inflation rates are considered, ex-Juventus star Gianluca Vialli beats everyone else in the case of transfer fees.

Neymar made headlines and broke all sorts of transfer fee-records with his £200million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in July 2017.

The Brazilian has also been named the most expensive player of all time, as a result.

However, now, thanks to new research done by an agency named TotallyMoney, we have understood that the 27-yer-old is, in fact, NOT the most-expensive footballer ever.

TotallyMoney calculated the impact of “football inflation” on past transfers, and concluded that it is Gianluca Vialli who made the costliest transfer of all time, when market inflation is taken into account.

Most expensive players on TotallyMoney‘s Transfer Index

1. Gianluca Vialli: Sampdoria to Juventus – £14.9million in 1992, £209million today

2. Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain – £200million in 2017, £202million today

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United to Real Madrid – £84.6million in 2009, £195million today

4. Romario: PSV Eindhoven to FC Barcelona – £10.8million in 1993, £167million today

5. Gareth Bale: Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid – £90.9million in 2013, £167million today

6. Rio Ferdinand: Leeds to Manchester United – £41.4million in 2002, £159million today

7. Zinedine Zidane: Juventus to Real Madrid – £69.8million in 2001, £158million today

8. Ronaldo: Inter Milan to Real Madrid – £40.5million in 2002, £155million today

9. Alen Boksic: Marseille to SS Lazio – £9.9million in 1993, £153million today

10. Jean-Pierre Papin: Marseille to AC Milan – £10.8million in 1992, £152million today

As you can see, Vialli’s £14.9million-rated move in 1992, is worth £209million today – more than Neymar’s PSG move and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid move.

Some other surprising names in the top-ten list are Rio Ferdinand, Alen Boksic and Jean-Pierre Papin.

With inputs from Express.