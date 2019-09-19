Reports: Real Madrid have ‘pact’ to sign PSG star; have already paid €40 Million of his total fee

Real Madrid were humbled in their opening UEFA Champions League game of 2019/20 by Paris Saint Germain, who scored three past them without reply. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Los Blancos have decided to look at the Parisians for their next Galactico and have already paid a part of his total fee.

According to El Chiringuito, via ESPN, Real Madrid already have a pact in place with Paris Saint Germain for Kylian Mbappe. The agreement in question is rumoured to restrict the Parisians from selling their star man to any other club than Real Madrid.

Furthermore, the report also claims that Los Blancos have already made a payment of €40 Million in order to secure his signing in the future. The eventual deal, meanwhile, is expected to go up to €260 Million.

On the other hand, the Spanish giants spent much of the summer chasing Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar, only to be rebuffed in their approach again and again.

Neither Neymar nor Mbappe were on the pitch when PSG thrashed Real Madrid by three goals to nil. The Parisians instead relied upon ex-Galactico Angel di Maria, who scored twice to send them on their way. Thomas Meunier added a third in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Ligue 1 champions.