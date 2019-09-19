Reports: Real Madrid eye Premier League star to bolster attack; could offer player in return to secure deal

Real Madrid were left red-faced by Paris Saint Germain, who put three unanswered goals past the Spanish giants in their UEFA Champions League encounter. As a result of their faltering attack, Los Blancos have identified one Premier League star as a potential signing and could be even willing to offer a player in return.

According to Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bolster their attack. The Gabon international moved to North London in January 2018 and has been in free-scoring form since then.

The operation to bring Aubameyang to Madrid would likely cost Los Blancos around €80 Million. However, the report claims that they could offer Arsenal the chance to sign loanee Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal, while taking their star forward with them to Spain.

Furthermore, the report states that Arsenal could be even forced to sell Aubameyang to Real Madrid, provided that the Gunners fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the third year running. IN such a case, Los Blancos could even secure their target for a less than normal fee.

Real Madrid bolstered their attack this season with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Rodrygo. However, all three are yet to fully take to their new surroundings and have suffered from lukewarm starts at Santiago Bernabeu.