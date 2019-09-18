Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Liverpool defender

Barcelona were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and it appears some changes might be in the offing for the next transfer window.

Don Balon are reporting that star player Lionel Messi wants the Blaugrana to focus on strengthening their defence, and in particular the right back position.

The likes of Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo haven’t exactly been prolific for the Catalans, and the next transfer window could provide Barcelona with some options at the back.

‘Barcelona must come back stronger after last year’s Liverpool defeat’ – Valverde

Messi reportedly wants Barca to look at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, after the England International impressed during the UCL clash between the two teams last season.

Another name that is being mentioned is that of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. Both players are very versatile, and Kimmich in particular can even be utilised in midfield.

The report says that signing Kimmich could help Barca have a replacement for Dani Alves, who was known to push forward and even do the job of a midfielder at times.

Alexander-Arnold would be an equally strong option in attack and defence, however the reluctance of Liverpool to sell could be a serious problem for the La Liga giants to counter.