Reports: Juventus look to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with ex-Real Madrid teammate

The latest word around the rumour mill is the Real Madrid star Isco has been targeted by Serie A giants Juventus. The Italian club are likely to move for him during the next summer transfer window in June.

This is according to Calciomercato, who reports, via Sports Mole, that Juventus are interested in the 27-year-old, as he does not seem to have much future at Real Madrid at the moment.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested in signing the likes of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, Donny Van de Beek from AFC Ajax and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur. With so many midfielders on his wishlist, Sports Mole reports that Isco’s career at Real Madrid is slowly approaching its end, and that the player himself is aware of it.

Earlier this summer, the Spaniard was a subject of strong interest from Manchester City, but Real Madrid were unwilling to let him leave, as they hoped that he would prove to be an important player during the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Zidane has started him in just one La Liga match so far this season, making it clear that he does not play much of a role in the Frenchman’s plans this season.