Ex-Manchester United manager edges out Pep Guardiola in highest-spending managers’ list

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has topped the list of highest-spending managers in the history of football. According to records, he has spent a total of €1.6billion for 97 signings so far.

In a study conducted by Transfermarkt, Mourinho edged past the likes of Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini to cement his place at the top.

Take a look at the top-ten chart down below:

As you can see, Ancelotti, who previously managed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, has spent a total of €1.2billion for 85 signings so far. Guardiola, who previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich before joining the Sky Blues, has also spent the same sum as the Italian, but on a total of just 52 signings.

Guardiola, hence, is the biggest spender in this list when the average is taken into account – the Spaniard has spent an average of €23.08million per transfer.

Another person in this list who is worth a mention, is ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman has spent just €964million in transfer fees, despite having stayed on as a manager for more than two decades. He has also made the maximum number of signings – 103 – which is why he is also the least-spending manager when the average is taken into account.

Unai Emery, who signed Neymar Jr. from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, is at the tenth place in the above list. Though he has made 63 signings till date, €220million of his €705million expenditure came from one player alone – Neymar himself.