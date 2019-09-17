Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona target Jurgen Klopp amidst ongoing Liverpool contract talks

According to reports, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have targeted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, amidst rumours about ongoing contract talks with the Reds.

Don Balon reports that Klopp is rated highly in Spain, as he led Liverpool to successive Champions League finals. He also helped the Reds win the European trophy in 2018-19, and furthermore, led them to a second-place finish in the Premier League, just one point behind champions Manchester City.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are hence keen to sign the former Borussia Dortmund manager, as they believe that he is the one person who will help them find their way back to win the Champions League yet again.

Barcelona are yet to win a UCL title since 2014-15, while Real Madrid got eliminated in the round-of-16 this season, thanks to a humiliating defeat against AFC Ajax.

Meanwhile, Klopp himself has reportedly made it clear that his contract with Liverpool ends in 2022 and that he is interested to stay on at Anfield until then. However, he is yet to open on the possibility of continuing with the Merseyside club, and several sources have already pointed out that he is unlikely to do so.

Up next, Liverpool will face Napoli in their opening fixture of the 2019-20 Champions League season, on Tuesday.