Reports: Manchester United target wants Spain move, picks between Barcelona and Real Madrid

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho – who is apparently a target for Manchester United – has revealed that he would prefer a move to Spain rather than England.

This is according to Don Balon, who also reports that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the England international, apart from Manchester United themselves.

According to the Spanish news agency, the Borussia Dortmund winger is keen on joining Barcelona, so as to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Earlier, this month, the 19-year-old spoke about a host of topic, including his biggest dream in football.

“I want to win the Euros,” he said. “And the World Cup and the Champions League.”

“My dream is to be an England regular. This squad has brilliant potential if we stick together and play as a team. It’s great to have other young exciting players in training,” he further added.

The former Manchester City youth player relocated to Borussia Dortmund in 2017, since when he has grown to become a very important part of their team. Right now, a lot of clubs are behind Sancho, hoping to sign him next summer – some of them are Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid as mentioned above, while others include PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and also Liverpool.

However, based on what Don Balon claims, it is likely that he will shift to Spain soon, where he will choose the Blaugrana over Real Madrid.