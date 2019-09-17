Paul Pogba’s brother reveals which club he will join next amidst Real Madrid, Barcelona interest

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba has dropped a fresh hint on his transfer, amidst reports of interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Mathias Pogba revealed that his brother had received a lot of interest from Real Madrid and also their manager Zinedine Zidane, and that the talks of a potential move that were reported throughout this summer “were not just rumours.”

“Zidane wanted players, he didn’t get them, but I have no doubt that he’s going to do the work he needs to do in order to get the team back to the level he wants,” he said, while speaking in an interview with Radio Marca.

“I like Zidane and he likes my brother – everyone knows it,” Mathias further added.

Earlier, he had also said that Paul Pogba had spoken with Lionel Messi about a potential move to Barcelona, as his Real Madrid transfer prospects looked bleak at one point of time.

According to Goal, Matthias admitted that the Manchester United midfielder had been in contact with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and a fellow countryman at the Camp Nou, to enquire about the possibility of a summer move next June.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.