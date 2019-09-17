Reports: Barcelona could shut down Camp Nou following issues in Antoine Griezmann transfer

Reports suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona may be forced to play one home match behind closed doors, as they have been found guilty of using illicit methods to successfully carry out the summer transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona were investigated after Griezmann’s former club Atletico Madrid filed a complaint to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), accusing the Catalans of entering negotiations with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, while he was still under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The standard punishment for such an offence is a fine of €300. However, according to El Mundo as reported by OneFootball, Juantxo Landaberea – the experienced sports law judge handling the case – has called for Barcelona to be punished in a harsher manner, suggesting that they should also be forced to close the Camp Nou for one match in the 2019-20 La Liga.

OneFootball also reports that the Competition Committee with RFEF will now decide on whether or not they have to enforce Judge Landaberea’s recommendations, but a report in AS claims that representatives from the Spanish Football Association have informed them that it is not likely to happen.

In case you did not know, Atletico Madrid claim that Barcelona began negotiations with the French striker back in March 2019, when his release clause was still priced at €200million.

Los Rojiblancos suspect foul play in the move, as Griezmann later forced them to lower it to €120million on 1st July.

Just eleven days later, he joined the Blaugrana for the same price.