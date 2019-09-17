Reports: Liverpool superstar angered by teammate, wants to join Real Madrid

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane is apparently unhappy with teammate Mohamed Salah following their recent spat during the Premier League game against Burnley, and reports suggest that he now wants to move to Real Madrid next summer.

Don Balon reports that Mane was angry with Salah not passing the ball to him during the Burnley game. The Senegalese winger also displayed his emotions publicly, after being substituted off in the second half of the game that Liverpool won 3-0.

Though the issue seemed to have gotten resolved ahead of Liverpool’s most recent Premier League fixture against Newcastle, the Spanish publication claims that both stars are still engaged in a cold war against each other – which is why Mane now wishes that he would like to join Real Madrid next summer.

Meanwhile, the report also says that Los Blancos themselves are aware of the situation at Anfield – however, Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Real Madrid, is yet to line up an official bid for the former Southampton player.

Don Balon claims that Mane, who is currently tied to the Merseyside team with a contract that runs until 2023 June, is expected to make the switch to the La Liga giants next June itself, without waiting for his current tenure to run its due course.

Up next, Liverpool will face Serie A giants Napoli in their opening fixture of the 2019-20 Champions League group stage, on Tuesday.