Reports: Inter Milan set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Real Madrid teammates next summer

According to reports, Serie A giants Inter Milan are plotting a double-swoop of Real Madrid stars Luka Modric and Alvaro Odriozola next summer.

This is as per the report from Don Balon, which says that Inter Milan are keen on signing Modric as their style of gameplay suits the Croatian midfielder.

The 34-year-old is currently on a Real Madrid contract that ends in June 2020, and it is expected that the Nerazzurri can sign him on a free transfer next summer – unless Los Blancos extends his time further.

However, that seems unlikely, as it has already been understood that Real Madrid are actively pursuing the likes of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, Donny Van de Beek from AFC Ajax and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, as potential replacements for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist.

Don Balon also claims that Alvaro Odriozola, Real Madrid’s second-choice right-back is also on Inter Milan’s radar.

The 23-year-old is used very rarely by Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane – for instance, he has made just one appearance in the ongoing 2019-20 La Liga season so far, that too against Celta Vigo in their opening fixture.

That being said, the Spanish news agency claims that Odriozola is tired of warming the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu and that he may hence give the nod for a move to the Serie A, if the Nerazzurri come calling next season.