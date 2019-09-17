Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid are keen to sign Valencia superstar Goncalo Guedes next summer, to further add to their attacking options.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Guedes’ agent Jorge Mendes has informed Real Madrid’s representatives that the 22-year-old is available for an asking price of €60million.

Guedes, who is a Benfica star joined PSG in January 2017 for €30million and played there for half a season, before he joined Valencia on loan in September 2017. A season later, in June 2018, the Spanish club made his signing permanent, for a reported transfer fee of €40million.

So far, the pacy winger has made 81 appearances for Los Ches and has also recorded 14 goals and 15 assists to his name.

Guedes is also a member of the Portuguese national team and he recently lifted the UEFA Nations League alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and so on.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen on finding an attacking partner for Karim Benzema. He had targeted Neymar earlier this summer, however, both Los Blancos and PSG failed to arrive at a mutual agreement on any deal for the 27-year-old.

The Spanish news agency also claims that Guedes could hence be an alternative for the Brazilian superstar, and as he comes at much cheaper price, Real Madrid are expected to complete the signing.