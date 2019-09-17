Reports: Chelsea ready to rival Real Madrid for Manchester United superstar in next summer transfer window

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a midfielder and went all out in the recently concluded summer transfer window to add Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to their ranks.

The Premier League giants, on the other hand, held on to their valuation of 180-200 million for the Frenchman and Madrid, who spent over 300 million on new signings in the summer and were in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar as well, failed to match United’s demands. As a result, Pogba stayed put.

However, according to widespread reports, manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the 26-year-old and wants Madrid to push for him in the next summer transfer window. As per reports in Don Balon though, Los Blancos will have an all-new competitor in the race for Pogba – Chelsea.

With their transfer ban getting over next summer, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to add more world-class talents to their squad and are ready to rival Madrid for Pogba. United may be reluctant to strengthen a direct rival but a bid in the region of 200 million could convince them to allow their prized asset to leave.

With still almost 10 months left before the start of next summer transfer window, the Pogba saga is yet to see a lot more twists and turns.