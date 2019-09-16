Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Chelsea star as Karim Benzema’s successor

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen on signing Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as the successor of Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen on finding a replacement for Benzema, who is currently 31 years of age and going through a period of gradual decline in form.

Zidane apparently wants a young striker as the new signing, so that he can become a long-term replacement for the former Olympique Lyonnais star.

The French attacker joined Real Madrid in 2009, for a reported transfer fee of €35million. Since then, he has made 469 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 226 times and also making 125 assists.

He has also won four Champions League, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with Real Madrid.

This season, he is likely to cross the 500-games mark of the Spanish side as well.

Tammy Abraham, on the other hand, is relatively new to top-flight football, at just 21 years of age. However, within a very short time frame, he has been able to prove that he is worthy of recognition, thanks to his brilliant goal-scoring ability.

In the 2019-20 Premier League season so far, he has scored seven goals in just five appearances for Chelsea.

Frank Lampard, the manager of the Blues, made him a regular starter at the club, and the young England attacker repaid his faith with a brace each against Norwich City and Sheffield United, and a hat-trick on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.