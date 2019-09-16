Reports: Manchester United look to sign Neymar in exchange for key player and €150million

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to sign Neymar, in exchange for €150million and Real Madrid target Paul Pogba.

This is according to Don Balon, who reported that Manchester United are keen to offer Neymar a new home as he is apparently tired of life at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Earlier, during the summer transfer window, the 27-year-old had tried his best to move back to Spain, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid looking interested in a deal. However, the huge financial terms put forward by PSG caused both clubs to back out, leaving him unsold.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Manchester United are interested in the Brazilian winger, and that they will look to sign him in exchange for Pogba. Pogba, who is also a target for Real Madrid, is apparently keen on a move away from Old Trafford “in search of new challenges”, based on his own admission in a recent interview.

However, the Spanish news agency also claims that a straight-swap deal may not be possible, given Neymar’s valuation which is more than €220million. As a result, it appears that the Red Devils are also willing to part with a transfer fee of €150million for the deal to take place.

PSG is yet to make a final decision regarding the offer, reports the Spanish publication.