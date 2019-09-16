Reports: Barcelona reject summer move for Paul Pogba amid Real Madrid interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is La Liga giants Barcelona have rejected a summer move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, amid interest from arch-rivals Real Madrid.

It is Don Balon that reports that Pogba had a chat with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as he was interested in joining the Catalan giants. This was after Real Madrid failed to sign him earlier this summer, even after the player himself publicly proclaimed that he would like to leave Manchester United in search for a new challenge. The 26-year-old had also mentioned that he has dreamt of playing under Zinedine Zidane, who is the current manager of Los Blancos.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Barcelona, however, have no interest in signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, and that they are more invested in making efforts for signing Pogba’s national teammate Kylian Mbappe, or Mbappe’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Neymar Jr.

In short, Barcelona wants an attacker and not a midfielder, which is why they have made it clear that they will not contest for signing Pogba.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Real Madrid have had enough of Toni Kroos who has failed to impress in recent times, as a result of which Los Blancos may opt for a swap deal that would see the German joining the Old Trafford outfits, in exchange for Pogba.