Real Madrid star reveals how team reacted to Neymar’s transfer situation

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane revealed that the team was so confused about all that happened regarding Neymar and his potential summer move to Spain, that all of his teammates eventually lost track of what was going on.

“Every day there seemed to be a new announcement, we ended up losing track of the situation,” Varane said, in a recent interview with Le Parisien.

“We didn’t talk about it constantly, we were simply focused on the beginning of our season,” he further explained.

The French centre-back also discussed the prospect of facing both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this week, when Real Madrid visit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for their first group stage match of the 2019-20 Champions League.

“Obviously they are two very talented players, but it’s still a really competitive team,” he said.

“It will take a great Real Madrid to beat Paris Saint-Germain.”

“In terms of pressure, El Clasico is unique, but a match against PSG is also a stimulating and exciting clash,” the 26-year-old concluded.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has already lifted four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid (2013-14. 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18) and will be keen to add another European trophy to his name by the end of the ongoing season.

Quotes via Marca.