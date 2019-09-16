Manchester United prepare £80million offer for Premier League star

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Leicester City star James Maddison next summer, and they have apparently tabled an offer of £80million for the player.

This is according to Mirror, who reports that Manchester United have finally named their valuation for the midfielder who they have been targeting for a few months now.

Meanwhile, The Times claims that the England international”ticks a lot of boxes” in terms of what Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for in the transfer market.

He is one of the top young talents in the Premier League at the moment and the Red Devils are very hopeful of signing him in 2020 July.

Meanwhile, The Times also reports that Solskjaer is a big admirer of Maddison’s confidence and creativity, which is why the club have made him one of the priority transfer targets for next summer.

At the same time, he is just 22 years of age right now, which means that he has the added boost of surely having his best years ahead of him.

United are yet to find a replacement for Ander Herrera, whereas Paul Pogba is injured at the moment. The Red Devils’ current starting line-up involves Juan Mata, Fred and Nemanja Matic, all of who are yet to create an impact in the midfield.

The arrival of Maddison is hence expected to improve Manchester United’s midfield department – though they will have to wait until next summer, so as to secure his signing.