Reports: Manchester United prepare £67million bid for Real Madrid star

Rumour has it that Manchester United are keen on signing Real Madrid star Toni Kroos next January, and that they have even tabled an offer of £67million for the player.

According to The Times, citing sources in Germany, the German midfielder has emerged as a target for the Red Devils, who are looking to offload Paul Pogba amid the Frenchman’s interest in Real Madrid.

Since joining Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, in 2014 for a reported transfer fee of €25million, Kroos has been one of the best performers of the Spanish side.

He has also won three Champions League titles, one La Liga title, one Spanish Super Cup, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with Los Blancos, and was also elected their best footballer of the year in 2018.

Quite understandably, he has hence been tipped to play a similar role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United midfield as well.

United, meanwhile, have struggled to replace club legend Michael Carrick since his retirement in 2018, with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, have not done enough to impress fans or the management.

Pogba is also injured at the moment, and that is perhaps the only reason why Matic is a part of the first-team at Old Trafford right now.

Solskjaer reportedly feels that Kroos can be the player who could take Manchester United back to their days of glory, as far as their midfield department is concerned.