Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona target Liverpool’s UCL hero

According to the latest reports from Spain, Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has emerged as a summer transfer target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Along with van Dijk, both teams are also considering a move for the Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp.

It is AS, via Daily Star, that reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are both considering double swoops for Klopp and van Dijk.

Quite understandably, Liverpool do not want to see the German boss and the Dutch defender leave, and as a result, it would take a mammoth offering from either of the two La Liga sides to get the Reds to even consider accepting the deal.

It has also been understood that Klopp is under contract until 2022 at Anfield. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has always spoken about his intention to see out that deal, before leaving after it comes to an end.

Meanwhile, van Dijk reportedly agreed terms on a new contract with Liverpool earlier this month, committing to a six-year deal that keeps him at the club till July 2025.

At the same time, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have had disappointing starts to their La Liga campaign in the 2019-20 season.

Los Blancos are placed third with eight points from four matches (two wins, two draws), while Barcelona are at fifth place with seven points from the same number of games as their arch-rivals (two wins, one draw, one loss).