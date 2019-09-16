Reports: Neymar to betray Lionel Messi, Barcelona in favour of bitter La Liga rivals

It appears that despite the drama that unfolded in the summer transfer window, the Neymar Jr saga is far from complete. His future remains in a bit of doubt, but where he will go is now becoming increasingly clear.

Diario Gol are now reporting that the Brazilian could be set for a move to Real Madrid instead of Barcelona, who were widely tipped to sign the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward this summer.

Barcelona failed to sign Neymar, and the belief in the dressing room, including players such as Lionel Messi, is that perhaps the club did not do enough to sign their former star.

Neymar must accept boos from PSG fans’ – Tuchel

As a result, Neymar’s father is trying his best to help his son arrive at a club where he not only gets the respect he deserves, but also gets regular playing time and can challenge for top honours.

Real Madrid is the best bet in this situation, and Neymar Sr. reportedly feels that way too.

This would be a huge blow for Messi in particular, who himself admitted recently that he wanted Neymar back at the Nou Camp because of what he would bring to the team.

However, it seems like Real President Florentino Perez will be the one receiving the telling phone call and ultimately the last laugh in this transfer battle.