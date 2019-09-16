Reports: Real Madrid losing faith in World Cup winner, want Paul Pogba instead

Real Madrid demand the very best from their players, and it appears that one man hasn’t quite hit the heights they were expecting him to. As a result, he just might be sold.

Don Balon are reporting that Toni Kroos has flattered to deceive recently, and his lack of form hasn’t gone down well with the decision makers at Real Madrid.

As a result, there is a belief that he could be sold soon, and Premier League clubs are reportedly showing some interest too.

‘Unless something miraculous happens’ Pogba will miss Leicester game – Solskjaer

If Kroos does not improve, the report says that he might just be used as a makeweight in Los Blancos’ bid to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, who is a priority signing in more ways than one.

Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of Pogba, and has already informed President Florentino Perez that he wishes to sign the Frenchman before other big clubs make their move.

However, Manchester United have remained defiant, and have demanded a fee in the region of 180 million euros for the World Cup winner, thus making him too expensive to sign this summer.

Should Kroos fail to make a mark in the coming months, expect some fireworks to go off in the transfer window.