Reports: Real Madrid eye unsettled Liverpool superstar to partner Eden Hazard in attack

Real Madrid look set to push for another top player after signing Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window from Chelsea.

This time, Don Balon are reporting that the player Zinedine Zidane is keen on is Sadio Mane. The Liverpool star has found it difficult to make amends with Mohamed Salah after a rift between the duo, and could look for a way out.

Mane made his reaction to Salah not passing to him very public, and top teams like Real Madrid are keeping a close eye out to see the progress of the Senegalese.

Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah – Trouble in Liverpool paradise? | The John Dykes Show

The report now says that though Madrid want to make Kylian Mbappe their priority signing for next season, they might not be able to pay an amount in the region of 350 million euros, which is what Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) might demand.

The pursuit of Neymar Jr in the summer bore no fruit either for the Galacticos, and perhaps searching the Premier League for top talent might be the only option.

It remains to be seen whether Mane would even want a move to Real Madrid, but he would most certainly be a cheaper option than Mbappe or Neymar.

If it happens, the signing would add more fuel to the Madrid attack with Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema also present in the squad.