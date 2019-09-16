Reports: Top Real Madrid target prefers joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus over Spain move

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the recently concluded summer transfer window but failed to add any to their squad.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist as manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the midfielder. However, United’s reluctance to lower their €170-180 million valuation of the Frenchman forced Madrid to drop their interest for this window at least.

Another one of their midfield targets was Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, who was all set to swap Spurs’ colours with Madrid’s. However, the move broke off at the last moment and despite making his desire of leaving London public, Eriksen stayed put.

According to reports in Don Balon, the Danish playmaker is not happy with Los Blancos as they did not go all-in for him. He has his heart set on a move to Juventus instead, as they have had discussions with him for a possible move much more seriously than Madrid and with his contract set to expire next summer, the Serie A giants might make him one of their trademark free signings.

More updates on this story can be expected in the weeks to come as we approach the January transfer window.