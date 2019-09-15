Reports: Star Real Madrid midfielder planning to leave with club still behind Paul Pogba

Real Madrid had a great start to the summer transfer window but as the window progressed, the signings dried out.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba were on top of their list. While the Neymar saga went until the last day of the European transfer window, United’s stance on Pogba was cleared by the English window slammed shut.

However, manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the United midfielder and still wants to buy him for Madrid. Though United might not be willing to let the Frenchman leave in January, they might get convinced to let their prized asset leave in the next summer window.

With Madrid still serious about getting the Frenchman on board, Toni Kroos is having second thoughts about committing his future to Los Blancos, Don Balon reports. The 29-year-old is ready to listen to offers with reports of a possible swap deal with Pogba doing the rounds as well.

Now whether United accept Kroos in a swap deal for their French midfielder or decide to continue playing hardball remains to be seen. With two to three years of top-level football still left in him, it wouldn’t be difficult for Kroos to find a new club.