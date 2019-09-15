Reports: Lionel Messi trying to get Barcelona star’s release clause increased to keep Real Madrid, Manchester City away

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has taken La Liga by storm and the 16-year-old seems to be the centre of attraction.

With stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out of the team due to their respective injuries, manager Ernesto Valverde decided to promote Fati to the first team. And almost immediately, the youngster repaid the faith shown in him.

He came on at half-time against Osasuna and scored his first Barcelona goal within minutes of coming on. The winger was given his first start for the La Liga giants in the next match, against Valencia, and he scored one and assisted another to help Barcelona win 5-2.

Now with the sudden rise to fame, clubs all around Europe have started to show interest in the teenager. Lionel Messi, however, is having none of it and is trying to get his release clause increased so that none of the heavyweights – Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool – manage to get their hands on the club’s prized asset, according to reports in Don Balon.

The report claims that Messi’s brother is an advisor for Fati and they are trying to get him a contract renewal before December, which could see his current €100 million release clause get a substantial increase.