Reports: Out of favour Barcelona star looking for a way out to Serie A in January transfer window

Barcelona went all out to bring their former winger Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain and submitted multiple bids, all of which weren’t accepted by the French giants.

With Real Madrid entering the race to sign the PSG star as well, Barcelona were forced to offer some of their best players in a possible swap deal for the Brazilian. Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic were two of the biggest names which were included in a potential player plus cash deal.

Though Dembele reportedly rejected the opportunity to move to France, Rakitic had all but agreed to be included in the swap deal. But as it turned out, PSG rejected the offer ultimately and the Croatian stayed put. However, he hasn’t been provided enough game time and spent two of Barcelona’s four La Liga matches so far on the bench.

Growing increasingly frustrated with his situation at the club, Rakitic is now looking for a way out to Serie A, according to reports in Don Balon. The 31-year-old has played only 64 minutes in the league so far and wants the move to happen as soon as possible and is thus targetting the January transfer window.

With the winter window only three months away, an update on the Rakitic saga can be expected in the near future.