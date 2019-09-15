Reports: World Cup-winning midfielder to force club into selling him to Real Madrid

Real Madrid went all in to get a midfielder on board in the recently concluded summer transfer window but all of their efforts to convince Manchester United into selling Paul Pogba went in vain.

The Premier League giants held out for at least 160-180 million for the French midfielder and Real Madrid couldn’t match their valuation. Now with Pogba supposedly out of bounds for Los Blancos, they have shifted their attention towards his France teammate, Chelsea’ N’Golo Kante.

The 28-year-old is widely believed to be the best defensive midfielder in the game and with Chelsea not utilising his services properly, he is reportedly looking for a way out. According to reports in Don Balon, Kante has been made aware of Madrid’s interest in him and he is ready to accept the challenge.

The report goes on to add that the Frenchman will try and convince the Blues into selling him to Real Madrid in the next summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether Kante is able to convince the Chelsea board into allowing him to join the La Liga giants next summer.

With a considerable amount of time left before even the start of January window, more updates on this transfer saga will definitely come out in the coming weeks.