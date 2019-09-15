Top Manchester United target told to pick Liverpool over 20-time Premier League champions

Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho has been adviced to choose Liverpool over Manchester United by former England international and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch.

The former Manchester City winger, Sancho has been on the radar of a handful of English clubs and other European giants with Barcelona registering an interest in him as well. Manchester United were said to be in serious talks with Dortmund over the signing of the 19-year-old in the recently concluded summer transfer window, however, a deal didn’t materialise.

Subsequently, there were rumours that Barcelona are targetting the Englishman and will move in for him in the next summer transfer window if they fail to sign Neymar. One of the reports even claimed that Dortmund have offered Sancho to the Catalan giants, but want Ivan Rakitic and €120 million in exchange.

Crouch, however, has adviced the youngster to join Liverpool as he thinks it might be the perfect fit.

“All being well, he will return to the Premier League,” Crouch told the Daily Mail.

“Clubs will be queuing up to sign him and while there has been noise about him joining Manchester United, I wonder whether Liverpool might actually be the perfect fit.

“It would not surprise me to see him at Anfield.”