Reports: Juventus to sign another Manchester United star as cheaper Paul Pogba alternative

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Nemanja Matic as a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba, who they had initially targeted this summer.

Matic, who has made 89 appearances for Manchester United till date, is currently at Old Trafford on a deal that lasts only until next June.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are eager to sign the Serbian midfielder for free next summer after they were unable to sign Pogba this time around. The 31-year-old, who is currently a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is likely to return to the bench once Pogba returns from his injury.

In that case, Matic will certainly prefer a move away from Old Trafford as he has clearly stated that he would love to experience first-team football, if he is to stay on at United.

Meanwhile, Juventus could be a suitable destination for the Serb as they already have a long history of signing free agents like Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi and Adrien Rabiot.

Earlier, Matic had sent a strong message to Solskjaer, saying that he must take full responsibility for Manchester United’s results in case of defeats.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, he said: “The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility.

“I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now.”