Reports: PSG superstar agrees to join Real Madrid amid Barcelona interest

It has been reported that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has agreed with Real Madrid and their manager Zinedine Zidane that he will join them next summer, while snubbing Barcelona’s interest in him at the same time.

Diario Gol reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is very aware of the interest on him in Spain, while he is also keen on joining Real Madrid at the same time.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the 20-year-old recently met with Zidane, the Real Madrid boss, in France, and that he reportedly agreed to him that he will join Los Blancos before next season.

Recently, former Barcelona star Cesc Fagres had reflected on why the Blaugrana needed to make him a priority transfer target.

“He’s a phenomenon. He’s clearly going to be the best player in the world in the future,” Fabregas said, before adding:

“I always think like a midfielder, and if I had him in front of me I’d be giving him assists all the time because he’s so fast, explosive, but he’s also very clever in slipping his markers.”

“He has his timing down perfectly.”

“The thing that stands out about Mbappe is that he’s so hungry. He knows how to exploit his ability.”

However, based on Diario Gol‘s report, it now appears that Real Madrid are well ahead of the La Liga champions, in the ongoing transfer race for the Frenchman.