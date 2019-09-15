Reports: Barcelona star’s release clause set for huge hike amid Liverpool, Manchester City interest

According to reports, Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is set for a huge hike in his release clause, after it has been understood that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are chasing him due to a recent string of fine performances with the La Liga champions.

Diario Gol claims that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi himself has requested the club that they raise Fati’s release clause, so that the teams that are interested in him will find it hard to take him away from the Camp Nou.

The Spanish news agency further suggests that Liverpool and Manchester City are keenly monitoring the progress of the 16-year-old, who on Saturday became the youngest player to score and create an assist in the same game, in the history of La Liga.

After the game, Ernesto Valverde showered praises on young Fati.

“It is not easy for anyone to play for Barcelona, even less so for someone as young as Ansu Fati. It is not normal for him to score on the first ball, assist in the second,” Valverde said, while speaking to reporters after the final whistle.

“Everything will be normalised, we are interested in him getting to know himself, that he realizes that this is very complicated.”

“Wherever you are, the player who earns his place is the one that plays, there is no secret, the coaches want players to come out; if they are young and have energy you use them.

“Ansu has qualities that suit us, we will see the potential he has,” the boss concluded.