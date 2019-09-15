Reports: Barcelona star considering Serie A move due to lack of respect at club

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic may consider leaving the club soon, as he feels that he is not able to command enough respect at the club.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Rakitic is quite disappointed at the club and at Lionel Messi in particular, for using him as bait while trying to sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Eventually, the summer transfer window closed and Neymar remained at PSG, but Rakitic is still used only sparingly at Barcelona, as it appears that manager Ernesto Valverde has plans to offload him at the earliest.

It appears as though the 31-year-old may well have slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou, despite the fact that he has been a fundamental figure over the years – having made fifty or more appearances in each campaign that he has been with the Catalan giants till date.

That being said, Don Balon reports that the Croatian is contemplating a move to the Serie A, where he is said to have attracted the interest of Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde seems to think differently.

“I don’t think he’s affected [by lack of starts]. There’s no reason he should feel that way. We have a lot of players here, if Rakitic doesn’t play it’s the same if Arthur or Vidal or Alena or Sergi or Busquets – whoever I don’t play it’s going to be a story.”

“There are going to be lots of questions this season not just about Rakitic but about all midfielders, because evidently they can’t all play and there’s stiff competition for places.”