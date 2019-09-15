Reports: Neymar’s PSG teammate almost joined Barcelona this summer

Reports suggest that although Neymar was never really close to rejoining Barcelona, his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Dani Alves almost joined the Catalans this summer.

According to Don Balon, Dani Alves, who was looking to leave PSG this summer as his contract approached its end, was heavily interested in a return to Barcelona. The Brazilian had previously played at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016, after the Blaugrana snapped him up from La Liga side Sevilla for €35million.

However, Barcelona were not really interested in the transfer at first, but after he lifted the 2019 Copa America with Brazil in July, his value increased yet again and the La Liga giants started re-considering the signing.

The Spanish news agency further reports that the move eventually failed to take off, and Alves moved back to his home country and joined FC Sao Paulo.

“I had the opportunity to return to Juventus, and also to Barcelona, but only Sao Paulo, the team of my dreams, believed in me and gave me stability until 2022 so that I can fight to play in the World Cup,” the 36-year-old told The Players’ Tribune recently.

“I’ve said it since the start of my career: I’m free and I’ll decide when I start and finish my career,” he concluded.

Alves penned a three-year deal with Sao Paulo, with his goal being to finish the 2021-22 season with a place in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Quotes via Marca.