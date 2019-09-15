Reports: Real Madrid star’s future in doubt after uninspiring performance against Levante

According to reports, Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez may be on his way out of the club next January or at the end of this season, due to a string of uninspiring performances – the latest of them came against Levante on Saturday.

It is Don Balon that reports that Zinedine Zidane is busy reassessing his options in the first-team. Until last season, Vazquez was more-or-less an unavoidable part of the Real Madrid squad, but with the recent improvement in Gareth Bale’s and James Rodriguez’ form, the Spaniard has been forced to take a backseat, as far as Zidane’s plans are concerned.

Against Levante on Saturday, both Bale and Rodriguez impressed Zidane and after the game, he even said that both of them will continue to feature in his plans.

However, according to Don Balon, the Frenchman did not speak much about Vazquez, indicating that he may be offloaded from the Real Madrid squad soon.

The 28-year-old joined the Merengues from Espanyol in 2015, for a transfer fee of €1million. So far, he has made 187 appearances for Real Madrid, and has also recorded 22 goals and 44 assists.

He has also won three Champions Leagues, one La Liga, one Spanish Super Cup, three FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups with them.