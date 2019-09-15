Reports: Real Madrid superstar threatens to leave club if wage demands are not fulfilled

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane has informed the club that he would leave if his wage demands are not fulfilled at the earliest.

According to Don Balon, Varane is aware of his importance in the current Real Madrid setup – at just 26 years of age, he is already an important part of Los Blancos‘ defensive backbone alongside club legend Sergio Ramos, and once Ramos retires, the Frenchman will have to take up a bigger responsibility at the club.

However, despite being so, he is not being paid enough at the Santiago Bernabeu – according to Varane himself. This has led to the player asking his club’s representatives to hike his wages.

Don Balon further reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has also informed Real Madrid that he would leave, provided the club is not ready to accept his demands.

Raphael Varane joined the Merengues in 2011, from French Ligue 2 club RC Lens for a reported transfer fee of €10million. Currently, he is valued at over €100million, and is also one of the best defenders in modern-day football.

In the past eight seasons with Real Madrid, the Frenchman has made 280 appearances across various competitions. He has also won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, one Spanish Cup, two Spanish Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with them.