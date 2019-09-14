Reports: Real Madrid ready to swap €75million star with Manchester United for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are reportedly ready with yet another offer for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. According to reports, the La Liga giants are willing to part ways with Toni Kroos in exchange for the French midfielder.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United reportedly made a €75million offer for the Real Madrid midfielder during the recently-concluded summer transfer window. However, Los Blancos reportedly rejected the deal back then, but they are now ready to offload him if it means they can sign Pogba from United for a cut-price.

This is according to Bild, as reported by the Mirror as well – in their reports, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda claims that contact was made between the two clubs over Kroos and Pogba, witha swap deal developing between both sides.

Kroos, who won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014, joined Real Madrid after the World Cup win. Since then, he has made 236 appearances for the club while also winning a La Liga title and also three Champions League trophies, among other honours.

Pogba, meanwhile, joined Manchester United in 2016 for a world-record fee, and though his talent knows no bounds, his time at Old Trafford has been relatively poor as opposed to the four seasons he spent at Juventus, between 2012 and 2016.